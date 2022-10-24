WINGATE – Does truth exist? Does God exist? Are miracles possible? Award-winning author Dr. Frank Turek will take on these and other questions Wednesday evening at Wingate University.
His talk, which is open to the public and will include an extended question-and-answer session, is part of Wingate’s Lyceum program, which helps further the university’s “Faith, Knowledge, Service” motto by providing diverse and universal co-curricular events.
Titled “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to be an Atheist,” Turek’s program is free and slated for 6 p.m. in Austin Auditorium. (For more information and to reserve a seat, visit Wingate.edu and click on Events and then Tickets.)
A leading apologetics expert and cultural commentator, Turek has been featured on hundreds of radio and TV programs and has debated prominent atheists including Christopher Hitchens and Michael Shermer. He writes a column for Townhall.com and other websites and has authored or co-authored several books including “Hollywood Heroes: How Your Favorite Movies Reveal God;” “Stealing from God: Why Atheists Need God to Make Their Case;” “Correct, Not Politically Correct;” and “Legislating Morality.” One of his goals at Wingate will be to help students and others in the audience discover how to critically evaluate evidence.
A former U.S. Navy aviator, Turek holds a master’s degree from George Washington University and a doctorate from Southern Evangelical Seminary. He is president of the Matthews-based nonprofit organization CrossExamined.org, which began in 2006, and has presented evidence for Christianity at college campuses across the country.
Austin Auditorium is located at 230 Cedar St. in Wingate. The nearest parking lot is on the north side of Cedar Street, south of the Batte Fine Arts Center.
