LILESVILLE – Construction will start Aug. 9 to convert the U.S. 74/Camden Road intersection in Lilesville to a reduced conflict intersection, what the N.C. Department of Transportation now calls a superstreet.
The $821,000 contract was recently awarded to J.T. Russell & Sons Inc. out of Albemarle.
The reduced conflict intersection simplifies traffic movements to improve safety and efficiency, according to the NCDOT. They function the same way by reducing the number of conflict points, or potential locations, where drivers and pedestrians could collide.
The roadway portion of the project should be completed by early October. Establishing vegetation will continue into April 2022.
On the web: www.DriveNC.gov
