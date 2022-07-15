MONROE – Union County residents Zach Hinschberger, Alec Barnes and Darren Tucker will hold a grand opening this month for their venture, Americana Beer Company.
The grand opening takes place at 2 p.m. July 22 at 222 N. Main St. The small batch brewery invites 21 and older patrons to enjoy a selection of six beers on day one, with more to come soon.
Two years in the making, the craft brewery is located at the corner of North Main and East Franklin streets. Street parking is readily available in the downtown area, and multiple public parking lots are located within a short walk to the taproom.
The tap list will include six beers at opening (Fog Lights Hazy IPA, Starlite American IPA, High Steppin’ Coffee Stout, Teddy Pale Ale, Indivisible Light Lager and Nine To Five Blonde Ale).
Alongside signature beers created by head brewer Darren Tucker, Americana Beer Company will also offer a selection of guest beers from other local breweries, hard cider, hard seltzer, wine and non-alcoholic options. Food options will include multiple food trucks onsite Friday and Saturday, numerous downtown eateries within walking distance of the taproom for pickup/delivery, and a selection of snack foods featuring locally produced gourmet popcorn and Boar’s Head-packaged charcuterie trays available in the taproom.
Visit americanabeer.com for beer releases and future announcements.
