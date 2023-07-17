MONROE – Americana Beer Co. will celebrate its first anniversary with the release of a new beer, Juicy Jubilation Hazy IPA, brewed specifically for the occasion.
Juicy Jubilation is hopped with New Zealand Revolution and Cryo Pop hops, boasting big tropical, stone fruit flavor and aromas. The brewery describes it as the perfect beer to help cool off on a hot July day.
The celebration takes place from noon to 11 p.m. July 22 at 222 N. Main St.
Americana Beer Co. will use the occasion to tap the last keg of its 2023 U.S. Open Beer Competition Bronze Medal-winning Big Parade Imperial Stout. Big Parade is fresh off a medal-winning performance at the U.S. Open competition. This will serve as the last opportunity to try it until its next release in January 2024.
Tents will provide shade for games, outdoor seating, food trucks and live music. Nor’East Treats Eats will be on-site from 5 to 10 p.m. Woodmill Treats will serve desserts from 1:30 to 5 pm. Outdoor music will be played all day, with live, outdoor music from Concord-based Taplow from 5 to 8 p.m.
