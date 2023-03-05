WAXHAW – Girls on the Run of Union County raised $20,271 through its 13th annual Gingersnap 5K.
The race was held Nov. 19 in downtown Waxhaw but the organization held a check presentation during the Waxhaw Board of Commissioners meeting Feb. 28 at town hall. Feb. 28 was especially meaningful to the organization because it was the last day for longtime executive director Bonnie Grote.
Grote retired from the organization and handed the reins to Nicole Elzayek. Kate Wehner serves as program manager. Amy Parker works as event coordinator and program assistant.
“Every year, the town is gracious enough and gives us the facilities and support to put this race on and 100% of the proceeds of the race goes back into Girls on the Run of Union County,” said Jill Connolly, of Connolly Orthodontics, a sponsor of the program.
Girls on the Run Union County uses the funding to provide scholarships for underprivileged children that want to participate.
“It's a curriculum-based program that teaches girls how to be their best version of themselves,” Connolly said. “It goes through everything from body Imaging to non-bullying. I really just gives them a good solid foundation for them to realize that they can achieve anything that they want to achieve.”
Something as daunting as a 5K can be conquered with the right tools. Girls on the Run provides those tools.
Girls on the Run of Union County is accepting registration for its next 5K, which takes place April 29 in the Village of Lake Park.
