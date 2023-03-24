2023 Union County Weekly Munch Madness

Foodies have been salivating for two years for the return of Union County Weekly’s Munch Madness: Road to the Final Fork campaign.
We had to skip last year’s event due to the sudden death of my precious laptop, which had all of the selection committee’s work that went into seeding the bracket.
Mia Famiglia Restaurant and Pizzeria won the last tournament in 2021. The Bridge won the first two competitions in 2019 and 2020.
This year’s bracket is divided into four regions: Monroe, Indian Trail, Waxhaw and Greater Matthews, which includes restaurants in the 28104 zip code.
Voting for this week takes place through Tuesday. We’ll post round two next Friday.
