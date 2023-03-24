2023 Union County Weekly Munch Madness | Monroe

The Monroe bracket includes restaurants in the 28210 and 28210 zip codes.
Popular restaurants such as Stone Table and The Grumpy Monk have closed, opening opportunities for new restaurants to join the bracket. These include Southern Roots Bar and Grill, The Country Grill and Main Street Bistro.
Here is your chance to weigh in on your favorites. First-round voting continues through March 28.
