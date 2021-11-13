MONROE – The Union County Community Foundation recently awarded $85,988 in grants to 17 local projects that will address a wide range of needs.
Grants from this cycle include $15,000 to Turning Point to provide support services to victims of domestic violence and their dependent children; $6,000 to the Union County Community Arts Council to support arts education programs for Union County students; and $5,000 to Community Health Services of Union County to provide care to uninsured patients with diabetes.
“Community Health Services is so grateful for the support Union County Community Foundation provides to the uninsured population of Union County,” said Cindy Cole, executive director of Community Health Services of Union County. “This funding allows 250 diabetic patients to self-manage their disease at home to reduce unnecessary ER visits. Together, we are making a difference for those with healthcare disparities.”
The Union County Community Foundation is a regional affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation For The Carolinas. The grants were awarded by the foundation's local board of advisors as part of an annual grantmaking program.
The Union County Community Foundation has invested more than $1.3 million in projects and programs that have supported Union County residents since 1994.
“The families whose generosity established the endowments that support our grantmaking would be pleased with this year’s recipients and how their work continues to support Union County residents,” said Ron Hinson, chair of the Union County Community Foundation Board of Advisors.
The Union County Community Foundation’s 2021 grant awards include:
• $5,000 to The Arc of Union/Cabarrus for the self-advocate program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Union County.
• $3,500 to Autism Society of North Carolina to help individuals with autism build fulfilling lives and to connect Union County families to resources tailored to their needs.
• $4,000 to Bridge to Recovery to help provide scholarship assistance to Union County residents to access substance abuse services.
• $6,000 to Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center to help support free speech-language screenings for children and to provide high-quality hearing solutions at reduced-cost in Union County.
• $3,000 to Common Heart to support the “R Rules” afterschool program, which engages teens in life skills development and financial literacy.
• $5,000 to Community Health Services of Union County to provide at-home glucose testing strips and testing supplies to uninsured patients with diabetes.
• $2,000 to the Council on Aging in Union County to install safety grab bars in the homes of residents aged 60 or older.
• $7,000 to HealthQuest of Union County to purchase prescription medications and diabetic testing supplies for uninsured residents.
• $4,900 to Mephibosheth Farms Angelic Riders to provide therapeutic horseback riding sessions for children and adults with disabilities.
• $1,769 to Operation Reach-Out to continue to support individuals experiencing homelessness through providing supplies, access to laundry and bathroom facilities and weekday meals.
• $2,000 to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte to provide Union County families with a safe place to stay while their child seeks medical treatment at Charlotte-area facilities.
• $15,000 to Turning Point to continue to provide shelter and additional support services to victims of domestic violence and their dependent children.
• $6,000 to the Union County Community Arts Council to help support arts education programs for students.
• $2,000 to the Union County Community Shelter to help support the Employment Lab program, which provides resources for clients to access and secure employment.
• $8,000 to the Union County Education Foundation for the LIFT and the GROW grant programs, which provide financial assistance for innovative projects that benefit students.
• $2,819 to the Union Symphony Society to offer performances that center African American and Latin compositions, arrangements and artists.
• $8,000 to Wingate University to install push-to-open buttons and buy assistive technology devices and software to make the Ethel K. Smith Library building more accessible.
On the web: www.unioncounty-cf.org.
