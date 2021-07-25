MONROE – The Monroe Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old child.
Police believe someone in a black Ford Freestyle began shooting at the direction of the child while sitting with friends on a picnic table. The SUV sped away but left multiple shell casings on the scene. First-responders treated the child after arriving at Icemorlee Drive around 8 p.m. July 25. The child was later pronounced dead at Atrium Health Union.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a statement from the city. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence”
Call police at 704-282-4700 with any information about the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.