MONROE – As the deadline for joining the 2023 election draws near, I thought it would be interesting to take a quick look at which communities have the most competitive races so far. Filing ends at noon July 21 at the Union County Board of Elections, 316 E. Windsor St.
Anything can happen
1. Monroe mayor: Five candidates are vying to become the face of Monroe. The seat has attracted Monroe City Councilmember Gary Anderson as well as 2021 runners-up Angelia James and Bob Yanacsek. The race has also drawn a pair of fresh challengers in Robert Burns and Ashley Casanova. Mayor Marion Holloway hasn’t filed.
Crowded council races
2. Monroe Council: Six challengers are running for three available seats. Councilmembers Freddie Gordon and Lynn Keziah have not filed while the other seat has been vacant, allowing for an opportunity for Daryle Anderson, D.J. Beckwith, David Dotson, Mike Jones, Parker Mills and Richard Yercheck to take a seat at the dais.
3. Indian Trail Council: This race usually sees heavy interest. So far, there are two incumbents in Todd Barber and Crystal Buchaluk as well as four challengers in Jonathon Baer, Larry Dukes, Heather Klaus and Clarence Alsobrooks Jr. Councilmember Marcus McIntyre has not filed.
Wanna pair up?
4. Waxhaw Council: Incumbents Pedro Morey and Anne Simpson will encounter challengers Richard Daunt and Susanna Wedra on the campaign trail.
5. Wesley Chapel Council: Incumbents Lori Bailey and David Boyce try to fend off challengers Jim Hill and Erin LeCroy.
Mano a mano
6. Weddington Mayor: Challengers Jim Bell and Christopher Neve have joined the race. Mayor Craig Horn has not filed.
7. Weddington Council District 2: Challengers Thomas Smith and Tracy Stone are campaigning for the seat as Councilmember Anne Pruitt has not filed.
8. Waxhaw Mayor: Ron Pappas is seeking a second term as mayor while challenger Robert Murray III hopes to make his mark.
Edge someone out
9. Marvin Village Council: Challengers John Baresich and Angel Martin have better odds of getting a seat than candidates in other communities as the village has introduced a new seat with this election. Jamie Lein and Bob Marcolese are running for reelection.
10. Lake Park Council: Councilmember Jeremy Russell is running for mayor opening the door for at least one new face. Bruce Barton and Joe Scaldara are running for relection, challenger James Record hopes to return to the board and challenger Elliot Engstrom is campaigning for the first time.
11. Marshville Council: Challenger Stephen Passarelli hopes to find a crack in the armor of Marshville mainstays Margaret Bivens, Paulette Blakeney and Ernestine Staton.
