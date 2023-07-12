Melissa Merrell decides how to spend taxpayer dollars, Maria Pharr connects jobseekers to growing industries, and Melissa McKeown ensures people have a place to sleep at night.
They are examples of women in leadership roles that power this community.
Union County Weekly launched its 100 Most Powerful Women list a few years ago to provide a who’s who of influential women in the areas of business, education, government, politics and nonprofits.
Let us know if we forgot a major player by emailing justin@cmgweekly.com. We chiseled some of the leaders on the eastern part of Union County to get more names in our coverage area.
Elizabeth Allen, New Town Elementary School
Christina Amos, Village of Marvin
Lori Bailey, Wesley Chapel Village Council
Abbey Ball, Town of Indian Trail
Gloria Barrino, Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry
Shannon Batchelor, Monroe High School
Kim Belk, Hemby Bridge Town Council
Deb Bledsoe, Wesley Chapel Village Council
Candice Boatright, Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts
Crystal Buchaluk, Indian Trail Town Council
Jeni Bukolt, HAVEN Creative Agency
Stephanie Burris, Hemby Bridge Elementary School
Cristina Tisa Capello, Waxhaw-Weddington Rotary Club
Nina Chaffin, Union County Public Library
Kim Chinnis, Prospect Elementary School
Gina Chisum, Sun Valley Middle School
Valerie Coffey, Mineral Springs Council
Cindy Cole, Community Health Services of Union County
Janet Critz, Mineral Springs Council
Cindy Croffut, East Union Middle School
Lundeen Cureton, Mineral Springs Council
Brandi Deese, Town of Indian Trail
Karen Dewey, Town of Weddington
Eunice Donnely, Town of Stallings
Taylor-Rae Drake, Stalling Town Council
Cassie Eley, Piedmont Middle School
Kim Fisenne, Porter Ridge High School
Angela Foster, Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle School
Kelly Frycz, Sardis Elementary School
Amanda Fuller, Wesley Chapel mayor
Laura Gaddy, Stallings Elementary School
Robin Barron Golobish, Union West Rotary
Sandra Greene, UCPS Board of Education
Heather Grooms, Stalling Town Council
Deirdre Hatcher, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - UC Alumnae Chapter
Bethany Hawver, City of Monroe
Penelope Hefner, Sodoma Law
Kathy Heintel, UCPS Board of Education
Cathy Haney, Rocky River Elementary School
Katie Hinson, Union County Fire Marshal’s Office
Monique Holt, Monroe Police Department
Brannon Howie, Weddington Town Council
Pat Kahle, Union County Chamber of Commerce
Tracey Kerstetter, Sandy Ridge Elementary School
Yorda Kidane, Digital Tax Advisory
Patricia Kindley, Fairview Town Council
Emily Kraftson, Weddington Elementary School
Bettylyn Kraftt, Mineral Springs Council
Sarah Lantigua, Lanti Performing Arts
Ashley Lantz, Union County Social Services
Shanda Lauri, Poplin Elementary School
Sarah Lefebvre, Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle School
Beverly Liles, Union County Government
Jessie Lindberg, Turning Point
Mary Lindsay-Barber, Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Monroe
Kara Lopp, Common Heart
Katelyn Lustig, Indian Trail Elementary School
Sarah May, UCPS Board of Education
Sarah McAllister, City of Monroe
Melissa McKeown, Community Shelter of Union County
Ericka L. McKnight, ELM School of Real Estate
Shanna McLamb, Union County Public Schools
Brenda McMillon, Waxhaw Board of Commissioners
Melissa Merrell, Union County Board of Commissioners
Melanie Miller, Union County Community Arts Council
Erinn Nichols, Town of Stallings
Ashley Nowell, Town of Waxhaw
Jennifer Parker, Rea View Elementary School
Gwendolyn Perkins, Community Health Services of Union County
Catherine Perry, Cuthbertson Middle School
Jamie Privuznak, Town of Stallings
Maria Pharr, South Piedmont Community College
Lori Pierce, Union County Sheriff's Office
Janice Propst, Weddington Town Council
Anne Pruitt, Weddington Town Council
Kathy Queen, Village of Wesley Chapel
Susan Rodgers, Union County Public Schools
Dena Sabinske, Town of Waxhaw
Melody Shuler, Town of Waxhaw
Kristen Sides, New Salem Elementary School
Anne Simpson, Waxhaw Board of Commissioners
Linda Smith, Alliance for Children
Amy Sperry, Union County Education Foundation
Ada Stevens, SnapHappy Photos
Lisa Stiwinter, City of Monroe
Tracy Strickland, Parkwood High School
Laura Sur, Humane Society of Union County
Kelly Thomas, Fairview Elementary School
Kristy Thomas, Rock Rest Elementary School
Julie Thompson, Monroe City Council
Lisa Thompson, Town of Waxhaw
Christa Tyson, Typar Realty
Kim Vandenberg, Marvin Village Council
Sarah Verardo, The Independence Fund
Tiffany Weaver, Turning Point
Tracy Wesolek, Waxhaw Board of Commissioners
Denise White, Atrium Health Union
J. Laverne White, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - UC Alumnae Chapter
Kristi Williford, Western Union Elementary School
Karen Wolter, Bringewatt, Wolter & Snover
