100 Most Powerful Women of Union County 2023: Bukolt & Deese

Melissa Merrell decides how to spend taxpayer dollars, Maria Pharr connects jobseekers to growing industries, and Melissa McKeown ensures people have a place to sleep at night.

They are examples of women in leadership roles that power this community. 

Union County Weekly launched its 100 Most Powerful Women list a few years ago to provide a who’s who of influential women in the areas of business, education, government, politics and nonprofits. 

Let us know if we forgot a major player by emailing justin@cmgweekly.com. We chiseled some of the leaders on the eastern part of Union County to get more names in our coverage area. 

Elizabeth Allen, New Town Elementary School 

Christina Amos, Village of Marvin 

Lori Bailey, Wesley Chapel Village Council 

Abbey Ball, Town of Indian Trail

Gloria Barrino, Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry

Shannon Batchelor, Monroe High School 

Kim Belk, Hemby Bridge Town Council 

Deb Bledsoe, Wesley Chapel Village Council

Candice Boatright, Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts 

Crystal Buchaluk, Indian Trail Town Council 

Jeni Bukolt, HAVEN Creative Agency

Stephanie Burris, Hemby Bridge Elementary School 

Cristina Tisa Capello,  Waxhaw-Weddington Rotary Club

Nina Chaffin, Union County Public Library

Kim Chinnis, Prospect Elementary School 

Gina Chisum, Sun Valley Middle School 

Valerie Coffey, Mineral Springs Council 

Cindy Cole, Community Health Services of Union County

Janet Critz, Mineral Springs Council 

Cindy Croffut, East Union Middle School 

Lundeen Cureton, Mineral Springs Council 

Brandi Deese, Town of Indian Trail 

Karen Dewey, Town of Weddington

Eunice Donnely, Town of Stallings

Taylor-Rae Drake, Stalling Town Council 

Cassie Eley, Piedmont Middle School 

Kim Fisenne, Porter Ridge High School 

Angela Foster, Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle School 

Kelly Frycz, Sardis Elementary School 

Amanda Fuller, Wesley Chapel mayor

Laura Gaddy, Stallings Elementary School 

Robin Barron Golobish, Union West Rotary

Sandra Greene, UCPS Board of Education 

Heather Grooms, Stalling Town Council 

Deirdre Hatcher, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - UC Alumnae Chapter 

Bethany Hawver, City of Monroe

Penelope Hefner, Sodoma Law

Kathy Heintel, UCPS Board of Education 

Cathy Haney, Rocky River Elementary School 

Katie Hinson, Union County Fire Marshal’s Office

Monique Holt, Monroe Police Department

Brannon Howie, Weddington Town Council

Pat Kahle, Union County Chamber of Commerce

Tracey Kerstetter, Sandy Ridge Elementary School 

Yorda Kidane, Digital Tax Advisory

Patricia Kindley, Fairview Town Council 

Emily Kraftson, Weddington Elementary School 

Bettylyn Kraftt, Mineral Springs Council 

Sarah Lantigua, Lanti Performing Arts

Ashley Lantz, Union County Social Services

Shanda Lauri, Poplin Elementary School 

Sarah Lefebvre, Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle School

Beverly Liles, Union County Government

Jessie Lindberg, Turning Point 

Mary Lindsay-Barber, Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Monroe 

Kara Lopp, Common Heart

Katelyn Lustig, Indian Trail Elementary School 

Sarah May, UCPS Board of Education 

Sarah McAllister, City of Monroe

Melissa McKeown, Community Shelter of Union County

Ericka L. McKnight, ELM School of Real Estate

Shanna McLamb, Union County Public Schools

Brenda McMillon, Waxhaw Board of Commissioners 

Melissa Merrell, Union County Board of Commissioners

Melanie Miller, Union County Community Arts Council 

Erinn Nichols, Town of Stallings

Ashley Nowell, Town of Waxhaw 

Jennifer Parker, Rea View Elementary School 

Gwendolyn Perkins, Community Health Services of Union County

Catherine Perry, Cuthbertson Middle School 

Jamie Privuznak, Town of Stallings

Maria Pharr, South Piedmont Community College 

Lori Pierce, Union County Sheriff's Office 

Janice Propst, Weddington Town Council 

Anne Pruitt, Weddington Town Council 

Kathy Queen, Village of Wesley Chapel

Susan Rodgers,  Union County Public Schools

Dena Sabinske, Town of Waxhaw

Melody Shuler, Town of Waxhaw 

Kristen Sides, New Salem Elementary School 

Anne Simpson, Waxhaw Board of Commissioners 

Linda Smith, Alliance for Children

Amy Sperry, Union County Education Foundation

Ada Stevens, SnapHappy Photos

Lisa Stiwinter, City of Monroe 

Tracy Strickland, Parkwood High School 

Laura Sur, Humane Society of Union County

Kelly Thomas, Fairview Elementary School 

Kristy Thomas, Rock Rest Elementary School 

Julie Thompson, Monroe City Council

Lisa Thompson, Town of Waxhaw 

Christa Tyson, Typar Realty

Kim Vandenberg, Marvin Village Council 

Sarah Verardo, The Independence Fund

Tiffany Weaver, Turning Point 

Tracy Wesolek, Waxhaw Board of Commissioners 

Denise White, Atrium Health Union

J. Laverne White, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - UC Alumnae Chapter 

Kristi Williford, Western Union Elementary School 

Karen Wolter, Bringewatt, Wolter & Snover

