MONROE – Tyson Foods is helping its staff address the barriers of transportation through Commute with Enterprise, a ride-share program that offers a low-cost way to commute to work.
The program began last year and has grown to include 26 Tyson Foods facilities, including Monroe, helping more than 1,000 team members and saving an estimated 4 million commuter miles. Enterprise works with each location to develop a vanpooling plan, which involves grouping employees based on where they live and the shifts they work.
Eight vans are currently running in the Monroe area, according to a company spokesperson.
Commute with Enterprise provides each group with a minivan, SUV or passenger van, along with maintenance and insurance, while the riders share responsibilities, such as taking turns driving. Participants can save money by sharing the cost of renting the vehicle and gas. On average, it costs between $15 and $25 per week to participate.
“We’re always looking for ways to create a better experience for our team members as many live and work in rural America and face long commute times,” said Hector Gonzalez, head of labor and team member relations for Tyson Foods. “This program gives them a reliable way to work while also helping them save money. It also helps offset the impact of higher fuel prices.”
Before the ride-share program, Tyson worker Hazel Tibbs spent most evenings in her car enduring a 54-mile commute from Winston-Salem to Wilkesboro
“Now I have more time to do things for myself and exhale from life while only spending $25 per week,” Tibbs said.
Tyson Foods is also piloting other programs, such as subsidized and onsite childcare, as well as seven near-site health centers. The company also provides legal and citizenship support for immigrant staff and educational assistance for U.S. staff.
