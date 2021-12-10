CHARLOTTE – Thoughtful Baking Co. has whipped up a new lineup of modern Southern classic desserts inspired and infused with North Carolina grown produce.
• Orange Crunch Cake: Triple-layered orange butter cake, with graham cracker crumbs, walnuts and orange-scented Italian buttercream.
• Chocolate Pecan Pie: Old-fashioned flakey crust with dark chocolate and pecan filling.
• Apple Cranberry Lattice Pie: Sweetened North Carolina mountain apples with tart cranberries and crispy pastry lattice.
• Sweet Potato Praline Pie: Spiced sweet potato with miso caramel sticky pecan topping.
• Gingerbread Chai Cheesecake: Gingersnap cookie crust with a chai cheesecake.
