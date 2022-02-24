CHARLOTTE – Tax filing season for federal tax returns opened Jan. 24 and will run through April 18.
With the expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit last year, North Carolina residents may be eligible for more financial breaks.
Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy’s North Carolina Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic is dedicated to helping taxpayers understand and manage their tax issues, regardless of language barriers. Those with a 2021 household income of $58,000 or less who need filing assistance, could qualify for the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in Mecklenburg County.
1. You may claim the Child Tax Credit even if you did not work or have income in 2021.
You may claim the Refundable Child Tax Credit on your 2021 Federal income tax return even if you did not work or have any income. You must have lived in the United States for more than half of 2021 and have a Qualifying Child with a valid Social Security Number. If you aren’t required to file taxes this year, you can visit GetYourRefund.org to get your tax credit. To learn more visit our Child Tax Credit help page.
2. More people than ever before will qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. For the first time, workers ages 19-24 and 65 and older without kids at home now qualify for the tax credit, expanding eligibility to millions of additional workers nationwide. Additionally, if you did not qualify in the past because your income was too high, you may now qualify. To learn if you qualify, visit the center's Earned Income Tax Credit help page.
3. The third Economic Impact Payment (“Stimulus Payment”) does not need to be included in your gross income on your 2021 Federal income tax return. This means when you file your tax return, you will not owe any tax on the Stimulus Payment you received and it will not reduce your refund. The third Stimulus Payment will also not affect your income when determining your eligibility for federal government assistance or benefit programs. If you are missing a payment or have more questions, visit the center's stimulus payment help page.
4. Be aware of fraudulent tax preparers.
The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text or social media to request personal or financial information. Avoid tax preparers who promise higher returns or advertisements promising “free money” from the IRS.
5. Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy may be able to help!
Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy’s North Carolina Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic serves all of North Carolina by offering tax controversy services to low-income taxpayers. (Tax controversies can include difficulty with the IRS, disagreement over a tax bill or audit assistance.) The Tax Clinic serves taxpayers who earn less than 250% of the federal poverty standard, including people who speak English as a second language.
Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy provides those in need with information, advice and advocacy in consumer protection, home preservation, health care access and public benefits, immigration, tax assistance and more.
Its mission is to pursue justice for those in need. Its vision is to build a just community, where all people are treated fairly and have access to legal representation to meet their basic human needs of safety, economic security and stability.
On the web: charlottelegaladvocacy.org.
