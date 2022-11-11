CHARLOTTE – With the passage of bond referenda totalling $226 million on the Nov. 8 ballot in Charlotte to fund the Capital Investment Plan for fiscal years 2023-27, Sustain Charlotte said the city stands to benefit from upgraded streets, bridges, sidewalks, and bikeways as well as an increased supply of well-maintained affordable housing.
Sustain Charlotte applauds voter approval of funding for the CIP, a comprehensive program designed to support the growth and vitality of our community, which the Charlotte City Council approved this year.
“We see tremendous value in the proposed measures to support walking, biking, transit and safety for all,” Executive Director Shannon Binns said. “The CIP includes record levels of funding for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure for which we’ve long advocated. We applaud enhancing infrastructure for improved connectivity in neighborhoods that have not historically benefited from city investment. And are thrilled to see additional funding approved for moreaffordable housing.”
Voters in Matthews also approved bond referenda totalling $35 million to improve connectivity and walkability and add more parks and greenway space to the town.
