PINEVILLE – MPV Properties and Nance Companies announced SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing will be consolidating operations into a new regional headquarters building in Pineville Distribution Park later this year.
SUMMIT hopes to break ground this spring on the new 30,250-square-foot building, which will be co-developed by MPV and Nance Companies. The building should be completed by the end of 2022.
The new facility will provide SUMMIT with additional office, lab and warehouse space to serve their growing customer base.
The firm offers full-service departments including environmental, geotechnical, subsurface drilling, special inspections, materials testing, forensic and structural engineering.
The new building will be 10121 Pineville Distribution Park. It will be a state of-the-art tilt-wall concrete building featuring 24-foot clear heights, multiple drive-in and dock high doors and modern office space.
Pineville Distribution Park is also home to Campbells Snacks’ 525,000-square-foot distribution center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.