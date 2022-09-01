LEXINGTON – U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) hosted a roundtable Aug. 31 with North Carolina senators and representatives as well as local sheriffs to highlight the need for common-sense legislation at the state and federal level to stop sanctuary city policies.
Last year, Tillis reintroduced the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act, legislation that holds jurisdictions accountable for failing to comply with lawful detainer and release notification requests made by federal authorities and jeopardizing public safety and the Immigration Detainer Enforcement Act, legislation that will help stop sanctuary cities.
After the roundtable, Senator Tillis and Representative Budd sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking more information on the death of Wake County Deputy Sheriff Ned Byrd, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 11.
Read the full letter here.
