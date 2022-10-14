WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration is awarding North Carolina $1.4 billion in funding for highways and bridges.
The funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law.
“This grant is a huge win for North Carolina, providing major funding for necessary improvements to our highways and bridges,” Tillis said. “As a member of the bipartisan infrastructure group, I worked hard to ensure the package improved North Carolina’s roads, highways and bridges for generations to come, and I applaud the DOT and the FHWA for their continued investment in our great state.”
Specifically, the grant includes:
• National Highway Performance Program: $772.6 million
• Surface Transportation Block Grant Program: $375.8 million
• Highway Safety Improvement Program: $80.5 million
• Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $7 million
• Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement: $56.9 million
• Metropolitan Planning: $7.8 million
• National Highway Freight Program: $36.9 million
• Carbon Reduction Program: $33.5 million
• PROTECT Formula Program: $38.1 million
