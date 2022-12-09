(The Center Square) — North Carolina is investing $12 million to improve infrastructure for short line railroads across the state as part of a grant match program with local railways.
The N.C. Department of Transportation on Dec. 7 announced a total of 13 grants to improve 52 railroad bridges and nearly 123 miles of track through two dozen counties as part of its Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program, created by the General Assembly in 2013.
"The program supports rail infrastructure health, safety, and performance throughout the state, enabling NCDOT to partner with rail companies on improvement projects to effectively move freight," according to a NCDOT statement. "This partnership helps railroads efficiently meet customer needs in cost-effective ways, while preparing them for growing service demands and partnerships with new businesses and industries."
Railroads matched the state investment for a total of $24 million in rail infrastructure statewide. Funding for the program comes from the Highway Fund and dividends by the North Carolina Railroad Company, with grants ranging between $3.75 million in 2015 and 2016, to more than $20 million last year.
The 2022 grants include more than $3.5 million for the Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway to improve bridges, build siding and upgrade track in Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore and Stanley counties, while Aberdeen and Rockfish Railroad received $536,908 for track upgrades in Moore County.
NCDOT awarded the Alexander Railroad Co. $403,995 to improve tracks in Iredell County, and $96,000 for tracks in Alexander County. Another $647,985 went to Atlantic and Western Railway for bridge and track work in Lee County.
The Blue Ridge Southern Railroad received $1.8 million for bridge and rack upgrades in Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson and Jackson counties, while the Carolina Coastal Railway received $1.1 million for the same work in Beaufort, Nash, Pitt, and Wilson counties.
NCDOT gave the Charlotte Western Railroad a $511,032 match to build two rail sidings in Gaston County, and matched Chesapeake and Albemarle Railroad $403,863 for bridge and track improvements in Perquimans County.
Great Smoky Mountains Railroad received $1 million for bridge and track work in Cherokee, Jackson, Macon, and Swain counties, and North Carolina Virginia Railroad will match $415,572 for the same in Hertford and Northampton counties.
Other grants included the Raleigh and Fayetteville Railroad's $805,000 match for bridges and tracks in Cumberland, Harnett, and Wake counties, and $574,914 for track work in and around the Wilmington yard in New Hanover County.
