(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s legislative leaders are calling on Attorney General Josh Stein to take legal action to reinstate the state’s abortion restrictions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Senate President Philip Berger, R-Rockingham, and House Speaker Timothy Moore, R-Cleveland, penned a letter to Stein on June 24, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court returned authority over abortion to the states by overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
"What we must do now … is respect the Supreme Court’s decision and consider its immediate impact on North Carolina’s abortion regulations," they wrote.
Berger and Moore noted a decision in Bryant v. Woodall barring enforcement of North Carolina’s laws prohibiting certain pre-viability abortions and previous efforts to encourage the attorney general to continue to defend North Carolina’s abortion laws in light of the Supreme Court granting review of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
"Though you chose not to take any further action at the time, your office told us that it would continue to follow the case to consider ‘any appropriate actions when the (Supreme) court issues a ruling,’" the letter read. "Now is the time. With the legal underpinning of the Bryant court’s injunction now erased, we respectfully call on you and the Department of Justice to take all necessary legal action to lift the injunction currently barring the full enforcement of our state’s abortion restrictions …"
North Carolina law bans abortions after 20 weeks.
Berger spokeswoman Lauren Horsh told The Carolina Journal that if Stein fails to take action to reinstate the law, legislative leaders are ready and willing to take up the cause themselves. In a U.S. Supreme Court opinion last week in Berger v. NAACP, the nation’s highest court found North Carolina legislators are entitled to intervene in cases involving state laws.
Both Moore and Berger issued statements last week praising the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade, and vowed to work to ensure North Carolina’s late term abortion ban is reinstated.
The legislative leaders said they do not plan to take additional action in the short legislative session set to conclude this week, but hinted at the possibility of more restrictions to come.
"While I remain unequivocally pro-life, the short budget adjustment session does not afford us sufficient time to take up the issue," Moore said. "However, North Carolinians can rest assured that we are taking the necessary steps to ensure current restrictions on the books will be enforced. North Carolinians can also expect pro-life protections to be a top priority of the legislature when we return to our normal legislative session in January."
"We will take immediate action to ensure North Carolina’s late-term abortion ban is reinstated," Berger said. "Senate Republicans will determine whether other steps are appropriate to strengthen our pro-life laws, but I do not anticipate legislative action prior to adjournment."
The letter to Stein gives the attorney general until Friday to respond.
"If we do not receive a response, we stand ready to take the necessary steps to restore North Carolina’s abortion laws to where they were before Bryant struck them down," the letter read.
