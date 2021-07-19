RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 8 million pounds of litter from roadsides since Jan. 1 and are on pace to exceed the state’s record for litter collection – 10.5 million pounds – set in 2019.
“We’re less than two months away from our annual Fall Litter Sweep, and we’re counting on everyone to help keep this momentum going,” N.C. Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “Please do your part by securing your loads before traveling, throw away trash in garbage bins, recycle when you can and make sure your friends and family do the same.”
The 2021 Fall Litter Sweep will be held from Sept. 11 to 25. Go here to sign up for the litter sweep. Visit the program’s webpage to learn more about the litter sweep.
NCDOT uses state-owned forces and contract services statewide for litter management.
The Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. NCDOT also partners with the more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.
Report litterbugs with the Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading it at ncdot.gov/litter.
