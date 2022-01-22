RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the roads and be patient as it will take time to clear roads of the snow and ice.
“People should not attempt to drive in these conditions,” State Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said. “Our crews are working around the clock to treat and clear roads as quickly as possible and we need everyone else to do their part and stay off the roads.”
Some interstates, primary roads, and many secondary roads are covered in snow and ice and unsafe for travel from the coast all the way through the Triangle and stretching into the Triad and Charlotte areas. NCDOT employees are working on clearing interstates first and four-lane primary roads, then plan to start clearing secondary roads through the weekend and into Monday.
Nearly 2,000 NCDOT forces and contractors have been working through the night and are back at it Saturday treating roads blanketed by snow and ice in the eastern two thirds of North Carolina. Crews had more than 1,100 trucks and graders applying salt and sand and plowing roads. By 10 a.m. Saturday, crews working to de-ice roads had applied about 1 million gallons of brine, 21,000 tons of salt and 1,400 tons of a salt and sand mixture.
NCDOT has been impacted by COVID-19 and staffing shortages. Transportation officials are asking that people be patient, as crews may not be able to respond in certain areas as quickly as possible.
“Everyone who was in the path of this storm should stay home,” NCDOT Chief Operating Officer Beau Memory said. “Temperatures are not going to get much above freezing Saturday, and any thawing that occurs will refreeze overnight.”
Frigid temperatures will leave many roads and bridges icy today and impact travel tomorrow as any water left on roads will refreeze overnight and form as black ice.
