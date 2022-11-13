STATESVILLE – Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation awarded its fifth service canine Nov. 11 to a deserving service member during a special Veteran’s Day “A Hero’s Homecoming” celebration.
The foundation gives back to heroes through various initiatives that focus on supporting servicemen and servicewomen in their transition to civilian life, investing in their overall mental health, and providing resources to the families who make sacrifices for our freedoms as well.
An ongoing initiative is sponsoring the certified training of service canines to be awarded to deserving veterans, free of cost, through their Service Dog Fund. To date, the foundation has awarded five service dogs during ‘A Hero’s Homecoming’ ceremonies which represents the dog’s graduation and their handoff to the selected veteran.
During this special Veterans Day “A Hero’s Homecoming” celebration, service canine Kala was awarded to her new owner and handler, U.S. Navy Corpsman Kelli Carter. This moment marked the beginning of Kelli and Kala’s new journey together.
Carter joined the Navy in 2016. She holds the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. She recently converted to the Navy Reserves so she can attend Watts College of Nursing in Durham.
Once finished, she intends to return to active duty by commissioning as a Naval Officer where she can help others in the military with her nursing skills.
Join the Checkered Flag Foundation in its mission to support heroes by visiting www.checkeredflagfoundation.org/donate or shop on its store at www.checkeredflagfoundation.org/shop.
