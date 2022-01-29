(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Jan. 28 that would have delayed North Carolina's primary election by three weeks as the state Supreme Court reviews the state's new legislative district maps.
Cooper, a Democrat, said the measure is part of the Republican plan to compromise the voting process.
"This bill is an additional attempt by Republican legislators to control the election timeline and undermine the voting process," Cooper said in a statement. "The constitutionality of congressional and legislative districts is now in the hands of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the Court should have the opportunity to decide how much time is needed to ensure that our elections are constitutional."
The Republican-led Legislature approved the maps, but voting advocacy groups have sued to block them, claiming they were drawn to maintain a partisan advantage. A Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2, which is 12 days before a N.C. State Board of Elections deadline for finalizing district lines. House Bill 605 would have moved the already delayed primary from May 17 to June 7.
If needed, a primary election runoff would have been held July 26 under the measure, except for federal election races, which the Legislature pushed to Aug. 17. The filing date for the elections would have been moved to March 24.
HB 605 also would have rescheduled municipal elections that were delayed in 2021. More than 30 municipalities across North Carolina had to delay elections in 2021 to redraw maps.
Republicans who proposed the bill said it would have reduced chaos in the upcoming elections and give candidates time to strategize if the Legislature has to redo the district lines.
“House Bill 605 is a reasonable measure taken by the Legislature to ensure a thorough and constitutional process,” House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said after Cooper's veto. “Unfortunately Gov. Cooper's veto undermines that process in the name of politics.”
