Charlotte native cuts cake during a celebration aboard USS Ralph Johnson

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN – Ben Gregorie (right) and Kallynda Gipe cut the cake during a celebration in honor of the birthday of Pfc. Ralph Johnson, the ship’s namesake, aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).
Gregorie, of Charlotte, serves as chief culinary specialist.
USS Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force.
