CHARLOTTE – The Catawba Lands Conservancy has been awarded $1,142,000 in grant funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund to be used for two conservation projects important for protecting water quality and native species around the Catawba River and its tributaries, including the South Fork River.
The two projects, totaling 115 acres, are located in Gaston County and both provide an opportunity for future trail connections through the Carolina Thread Trail, creating public access for the surrounding communities.
The allocation of this funding reinforces the work happening in the North Carolina Piedmont to protect drinking water for 1.1 million people (10% of the North Carolina population) and unique places that are home to rare, threatened and endangered plants.
The protected forests and wetlands will provide barriers to pollutants along our waterways and protect nature’s beauty from the heavy development pressure facing the region.
Officials say the Piedmont is home to some of the fastest-growing urban centers in the Southeast United States, making it necessary to set land aside through conservation in a fast closing window of opportunity.
The Conservancy has partners, including J.M. Huber Corporation, that are providing matching funds.
”J.M. Huber Corporation is proud to have contributed to grant funding for this project through our annual Impact Your Community Program, which is part of our Company’s approach to community engagement, known as Huber Helps,” says Lea Volpe, director of corporate communications and community relations. “We believe that working with groups such as the Catawba Lands Conservancy not only protects vital green spaces in growing communities, but contributes to healthier communities.”
Additional matching funding is put up by the Conservancy itself, the primary source being donations from individuals.
Visit catawbalands.org/donate to learn more or support the nonprofit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.