CONCORD – It took more than 16 years, but Josh Berry finally delivered JR Motorsports its first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the Alsco Uniforms 300 on May 28 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Berry led a race-high 89 laps and beat Ty Gibbs to the checkered flag by 18.039 seconds.
Berry took the lead from fellow JRM driver Justin Allgaier with 23 laps to go and never relinquished it. Allgaier's hopes of victory were dashed by a tire failure from impact with the outside wall in his attempt at retaking the lead.
"I felt like we had a good car,” Berry said. “I wasn't sure I could rip the fence at Charlotte for 200 laps, but we did it. The battle with Justin (Allgaier) was so intense, we were just battling and racing each other. All in all, an amazing day.”
JR Motorsports made it three drivers in the top four at the finish, with polesitter Sam Mayer third and Noah Gragson fourth. Ryan Preece finished fifth.
"At the end of the day, it was a good day,” Mayer said. “A top-three and a good points day with the stages. I felt like we were better than this, and obviously we had to work on it a lot today, both driver and car. We worked our tails off, we got back into the top three.”
Defending series champion Daniel Hemric was sixth with Allgaier seventh, Sheldon Creed eighth, Trevor Bayne ninth and Myatt Snider 10th.
Berry's win was the first for JRM at Charlotte since Kasey Kahne won the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in 2015.
“Winning at Charlotte is really special,” Berry said. “It's always special racing around here. This was always going to be a great benchmark for where we are as a company, and it exceeded our expectations.”
