MONROE – The Union Academy volleyball team won its first state championship in program history Nov. 6.
After dropping the first set to Neuse Charter, Brooke Hill's UA squad charged back to win the next three sets to claim the title.
Anna Ungerer received the MVP Award for the 1A state championship. Gaby Gama was recognized before the game with the NC Farm Bureau Insurance Sportsmanship Award.
This is the third team state championship for Union Academy.
