MONROE – The United Soccer Coaches Association designated recent Union Academy graduate Mya Manivan as a High School Scholar All-American.
This award recognizes players who have excelled on the field as well as in the classroom. Winners have at least a 3.75 grade point average.
Manivan was a four-year starter for the Cardinals and a member of the teams that hold the state record with 48 consecutive wins and back-to-back 1A state championships in 2018 and 2019. She finished her high school career with 40 goals and 12 assists in the center back position even though her junior and senior years were shortened due to COVID-19.
Union Academy soccer coach Vic Johnson described Manivan as irreplaceable, technically proficient, tactically knowledgeable, physically dominant and mentally strong.
“Mya is the type of student-athlete that all programs cherish,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to find All-State Players with straight A’s. These special people don’t come along often, and we were blessed to have Mya for the past four years.
She will receive an invitation to attend the United Soccer Coaches All-American Ceremony in January 2022 in Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.