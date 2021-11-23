MONROE – Caleb Cox, of Union Academy, was one of 100 students named state winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship.
The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance considered an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2022,
State winners receive a $1,000 scholarship and continue for the chance to become national finalists or national winners. National finalists receive a $2,000 scholarship. The male and female National Winners each receive a $10,000 scholarship.
Other students from the area were designated as school winners: Morgan Abrams, Central Academy of Technology & Arts; Sallie Parker, Piedmont High; Kayla Bigley, Metrolina Christian Academy; and Nathan Ladimir, Porter Ridge High.
