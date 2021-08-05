MONROE – United Soccer Coaches has recognized Union Academy soccer teams for team ethics and sportsmanship.
The Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award was created to recognize teams that exhibit fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the rules of the game.
The UA girls team was awarded the Gold Level, and the boys team was awarded the Silver Level.
“I am proud of the teams for their commitment to playing the game fairly but with a winning attitude,” Coach Vic Johnson said.
Johnson is in his 12th year of coaching at Union Academy.
Teams must play a minimum number of matches, not have received any red cards during the season and yellow card percentage must be low to qualify for the award. The head coach must also be a member of the United Soccer Coaches.
