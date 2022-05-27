CONCORD – The 40th annual Speedway Children’s Charities Gala attracted 400 attendees and raised over $1 million through table sponsorships, live and silent auctions and individual donations.
Held May 24 at the Ritz-Carlton in uptown Charlotte, the black-tie dinner and auction was hosted by NASCAR on FOX broadcast duo of Clint Bowyer and Adam Alexander. Awho’s who of NASCAR personalities from William Byron and Bubba Wallace to Steve Phelps and Larry McReynolds attended the event.
“What a tremendous night celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Speedway Children’s Charities gala,” said Marcus Smith, vice chairman of Speedway Children’s Charities national board. “Through the generosity and support of so many thoughtful donors, we will make a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of children this year.”
Celebrity chef and Food Network TV personality Robert Irvine treated guests to a meal and kicked off the evening with a personal $20,000 donation to get the fundraising started.
In addition to raising more than $1 million, which will be donated to Charlotte-area nonprofits focused on serving the financial, medical and educational needs of children in the community, the gala was highlighted by an impromptu drum solo by 23XI Racing’s Wallace.
The Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is one of eight located at Speedway Motorsports racing tracks across the country. Since inception in 1982, Speedway Children’s Charities has awarded more than $61 million to nonprofits throughout the nation.
Visit www.speedwaycharities.org to learn how to volunteer or donate.
