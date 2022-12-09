CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team (7-2) kicks off a four game road stretch Dec. 9 when the Royals take on in-state rival High Point University (8-1).
Basketball fans can watch the game at 7 p.m. at ESPN Plus.
Friday night will mark the eighth overall meeting between the Royals and the Panthers, and the first since March 1, 1997. Queens will make their first appearance in the freshly built Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center which opened in 2021.
Royals have been shooting well
Queens enters Friday night averaging 81.1 points per game on 48% shooting from the field and 34% from behind the arc. In the last two seasons, Queens is 28-0 when they reached the 80-point threshold.
The Royals defense is allowing 68.7 points per game on 42% shooting from the field and 29% from behind the arc. The Royals perimeter defense is second best in the ASUN.
The Royals are out-rebounding opponents this season 385-282. Through nine games, Queens is first in the ASUN in rebounds per game with 42.8 and first in the league in offensive boards per game with 14.0.
Senior Kenny Dye is the leader of the veteran Royals squad. Dye is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game while hauling in 3.8 boards and dishing out 4.3 assists per game. Across the ASUN, Dye is top five in points per game and second in assists per game.
High Point Panthers are on a hot streak
High Point enters Friday night with an 8-1 overall record. The Panthers are rolling to open the season as they are currently on a five-game winning streak. The lone loss of the season came at UNLV on Nov. 18.
The Panthers are a high-scoring offense averaging 86.1 points per game which is eighth best in the country. High Point is shooting 47% from the field and 36% from behind the arc.
Despite their ability to score on offense, High Point ranks last in the Big South in defensive points per game as opponents are scoring 76.8 points per game.
Junior Jaden House is the leading scorer for the Panthers averaging 22.1 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. The guard sits eighth in the country in points per game as he scored a season-high 33 points against Wofford on Nov. 12. House has garnered Big South Player of the Week honors twice this season.
