CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s soccer team is set to begin their Division 1 journey Aug. 26 when they face Memphis at the UAB Soccer for a Cure Classic in Birmingham, Ala.
The match will be the first of two at the classic as Queens will face the hosts from UAB on Aug. 28.
Head Coach Oliver Carias said the program was excited to start its first official Division I game.
“Our group has worked hard to get ready for our opening weekend,” Carias said. “We had a great practice this morning and feel prepared for our new journey.”
The Royals will be embarking on their first Division 1 journey as a member of the ASUN Conference this season. Coach Carias enters his 11th season at the helm holding an 80-79-9 record with the blue and gold. The Royals are coming off a 2021 campaign in which they posted a 7-7-2 overall record while making their fifth straight South Atlantic Conference Tournament appearance. Queens returns a deep roster as 17 Royals return to the program, including 10 seniors and graduate students.
Leading the charge will be veteran All-Conference standouts Felipe Mendonca and Boris Basara. Last year, Mendonca was tied for the league lead in goals with 14 and was top three in the conference with 31 points. Nationally, the Salvador, Brazil native averaged just under a goal per game which was top 10 in the country across Division 2 men’s soccer. Fellow veteran Boris Basara returns after making 12 starts last season and dishing out three assists.
Memphis opens the season after being tabbed No. 7 in the American Preseason Coaches Poll following a 6-9-2 mark last season. The Tigers will look to replace standout Maximillian Galizzi who led the team in goals, assists, and points. Toby McCallum returns to the Tigers lineup after sitting third on the team in goals with two last season.
Following the UAB Soccer for a Cure Classic, the Royals will remain on the road as they open ASUN play at Stetson University on Sept. 3. Queens will return to Charlotte for their home opener Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
