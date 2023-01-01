Queens men’s basketball falls to Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. – Despite a tough battle until the final horn, the Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team suffered their first ASUN loss at Eastern Kentucky on New Year’s Eve.
Eastern Kentucky, which leads the league in scoring offense, shot 47% from the field in the 88-83 win. The Colonels also controlled the boards and the paint as they won the rebound margin 44-39 and scored 40 points on the block.
Sophomore AJ McKee scored 20 points and grabbed a season-high seven rebounds. BJ McLaurin added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. Jay’Den Turner tallied 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Kenny Dye scored 11 points and notched seven assists.
The Royals will make their final trip to Kentucky as Queens will open the New Year at Bellarmine on Jan. 5th. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Freedom Hall and the game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.
