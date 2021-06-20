CHAPEL HILL – Parkwood High School had two wrestlers win and two wrestlers place third in their weight classes at the N.C. High School Athletic Association's third annual Women’s Wrestling Invitational at Glenn High School.
Aurora Efird, of Parkwood, won the 126-pound class. She defeated wrestlers from Cary, Dixon and Hoke County. The first place match was decided by injury default, while her other victories were by pin.
Savannah Bramhall, of Parkwood, won the 170-pound class. She pinned wrestlers from Pisgah, Thomasville and Purnell Swett during the invitational. Her fastest fall was 26 seconds.
Mackenzie Eller, of Parkwood, placed third in the 145-pound class after pinning a Swain County wrestler and earning a decision over a Clayton wrestler.
Marissa De La Cruz, of Parkwood, placed third in the 152-pound class after pinning a Mitchell wrestler.
Mariel Mayo-Perez, of Parkwood, and Anna-Isabella Ancheta, of South Mecklenburg, each won matches in their weight classes. Hannah Bahasuan, of Weddington, and Leyla Cius, of Ardrey Kell, also qualified for the invitational.
More than 130 participants from across the state competed in 13 weight divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.