CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is renewing a four-year strategic partnership with the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club. In addition to being the presenting sponsor of specified club teams, tournaments and events, Novant Health athletic trainers will continue to provide health care services to athletes, staff and community members throughout each professional and youth club season.
“As an organization, the Charlotte Independence are committed to developing leaders on and off the field, and we’re proud to work with them to promote health and wellness within the communities we serve,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer for Novant Health.
Novant Health’s sports medicine and rehabilitation program offers a wide range of services, including sports performance training, outpatient physical therapy, sports nutrition and sports psychology services.
The sports medicine team assists athletes with the prevention, examination, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of emergent, acute or chronic injuries and medical conditions to stay in the game.
In addition to staffing athletic trainers and team physicians, Novant Health will sponsor various community initiatives, including the Charlotte Independence Free Community Clinics as part of the team’s “One Club, One Love” campaign.
The partnership will continue to raise awareness for the organization’s foundations: Novant Health Children’s Trust and Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.
“We share a common commitment to train young athletes the right way, and we’re proud to work alongside the soccer club to provide care when they need us,” said Dr. Bryan Edwards, senior vice president of the Novant Health Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute.
Novant Health will be the primary kit sponsor for all youth competitive teams, the USL2 team and the USL Championship team. It will also be the presenting sponsor of five youth tournaments each year, as well as the presenting sponsor of two first team matches.
Novant Health has been a sponsor with the Jacks since their inaugural season in 2015.
