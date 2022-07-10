CHARLOTTE – The NASCAR Hall of Fame is highlighting Chevrolet’s record 814 race victories and 40 manufacturer championships through the 2021 season in a new, limited-run exhibit, “Chevrolet: Winningest Brand in NASCAR Cup History.”
The display will be available through December 2022.
“We are proud to partner with Chevrolet in highlighting their incredible history as NASCAR’s winningest manufacturer in Cup Series history by spotlighting the breadth of Chevrolet’s accomplishments,” said Winston Kelley, executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “This new exhibit aligns perfectly with one aspect of our mission – to serve as the recognized home for honoring NASCAR’s evolving history, legends, celebrated heritage and family-oriented traditions.”
The new exhibit spotlights Chevrolet’s NASCAR success with eight historically significant Cup Series Chevrolet race cars from the 1950s to 2021, when Chevrolet captured its 800th checkered flag.
Cars on display range from the Chevrolet 150, driven by Hall of Famer Herb Thomas, for the brand’s first major NASCAR premier series victory at the 1955 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway to the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by Chase Elliott, for Chevrolet’s historic 800th premier series win in 2021 during NASCAR’s first visit to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
With six additional historic Chevrolet cars to view, winning drivers include the likes of Richard Petty (1978), Cale Yarborough (1984), Dale Earnhardt (1986), Jeff Gordon (2003), Jimmie Johnson (2010) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2013).
“It’s exciting to have our history in the sport honored at the NASCAR Hall of Fame with this exhibit,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president, Chevrolet performance and motorsports. “We’re proud to showcase eight Chevrolet race cars from key moments that contributed to our success and tell stories of our drivers and team partners who helped us become the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup history.”
Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about and relive other Chevrolet milestone Cup victories since 1955 through engaging visual displays.
General admission tickets to the NASCAR Hall of Fame can be purchased online at nascarhall.com or via Ticketmaster by calling 877-231-2010. Admission costs $27 for adults, $24 for seniors with ID, $20 for military with ID, $20 for youth 4-12 and free for members and children 3 and under. Combo packages are also available. Memberships start at $60.
On the web: www.nascarhall.com
