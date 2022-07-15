DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The names of cancer heroes will ride with drivers in the three NASCAR national series during September in recognition of Childhood and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero online auction presented by AdventHealth returns for the third year, with fans able to bid to have their cancer hero’s name placed on the signature panel of their favorite driver’s race vehicle.
Online bidding goes live July 15 at 5 p.m. at NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero. The auction runs through July 25 with heroes honored during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway and the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Texas Motor Speedway.
“We are so grateful to the fans, AdventHealth and The NASCAR Foundation for supporting our cancer hero program,” said NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. “Everyone knows, Sherry and I are extremely passionate about honoring these heroes within the cancer community. It’s been incredibly humbling to see the teams, drivers and fans get behind this program to make it a success every year. We’re looking forward to seeing how much money we can raise this year and seeing all the names of the cancer heroes riding above the drivers’ doors!”
Proceeds from the online auction will benefit The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and The NASCAR Foundation. Since 2020, the auction has raised more than $200,000.
“We’re grateful to have partners like the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and AdventHealth who share the same commitment to celebrating our cancer heroes,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “Each year, we’ve seen the NASCAR community rally around these heroes with drivers, teams and fans all coming together to support such a great cause.”
The Honor a Cancer Hero auction is one of many initiatives supported through The NASCAR Foundation’s online auctions program that features race-used memorabilia and at-track experiences available for fans to place bids.
Visit NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero for details.
