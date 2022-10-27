I
woke up like most of the region last Thursday in shock to the news that the Carolina Panthers had traded their best player in running back Christian McCaffrey, who had become the only true face of the current team.
But with McCaffrey shipped off to the San Francisco 49ers for a haul of draft picks, the Panthers have more than waived the proverbial white flag on this, yet another wasted season.
Carolina has never had back-to-back winning seasons in franchise history. Even more, after this disaster of a year is over, they will now have losing records in five out the past six years.
If anyone can recall what seems like decades ago, the Panthers led SportsCenter every day on their Super Bowl season with polarizing, yet dynamic quarterback Cam Newton celebrating his way to the title game.
We need someone to bring that charisma and swagger back.
The Panthers lost that day and have continued to lose since, going 40-63. They’ve lost double-digit games each of the past three seasons and certainly will so again.
It’s gotten so bad, I bet more than 75% of Carolina fans – if they even attend the game and don’t sell their tickets to fans of opposing teams – are wearing jerseys either for the other team or for maybe a couple of our younger players.
So, who’s left? I was in Dick’s Sporting Goods just before the season and saw racks and racks of Baker Mayfield jerseys for sale. I doubt many people are still scooping those up.
Receiver Robbie Anderson had some fans wearing his jersey, but he was traded, too, after becoming a distraction, which is hard to do on such a bad team.
Part of the reason the Panthers have become mostly unwatchable on Sundays is the quarterback play, and it hasn’t mattered which former high pick or retread we sent out there.
While McCaffrey ranked fourth in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage on a horrible team, the Panthers weren’t going anywhere with him on our roster any longer.
McCaffrey was our guy; He was our team. It’s frustrating. It’s sad that it’s gotten this bad.
But the McCaffrey trade actually offers the only glimmer of hope.
To think our home team will rally around a squad missing its best player was ridiculous but, alas, somehow this team did just that last week to stun Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.
Can they keep this up and ride the momentum to another win and a playoff run?
Probably not.
They can, however, keep losing and get a very high first-round pick. They can also use their newly acquired draft picks to attain the pieces they need to be better than they are now.
Maybe the Panthers will get the next face of the franchise, but at least hopefully next year Carolina fans have hope, something that they’ve been long lacking.
