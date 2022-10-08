CONCORD – Joey Logano's bid for a first Bank of America ROVAL 400 win and a second NASCAR Cup Series championship received a major momentum boost on Oct. 8.
Logano, the 2018 series champion, is in contention to advance into this year's Playoffs Round of 8. He claimed his first ROVAL pole and the 25th of his Cup Series career with a one-minute, 20.755-second lap averaging 103.424 miles per hour.
It's the first pole Logano has earned in a Cup Series race at Charlotte in his 14-year career.
"My lap was pretty good," Logano said. "I messed up the first lap there at the final chicane on the frontstretch. That's the first corner we get to before the start-finish line, so I had a lap to make up for the mistake and on the second lap, I only messed it up half as bad, so we made some gains there.
"I'm pretty proud of our Shell/Pennzoil Mustang team. It seems like all of our Team Penske cars are running well. It's a nice starting spot, but that's all it is. It sets you up well for the race. Hopefully, we can advance in the Playoffs."
William Byron qualified second with Daniel Suarez third, Tyler Reddick fourth and Austin Cindric fifth. Ryan Blaney, the inaugural ROVAL winner, will roll off sixth on Oct. 9. A.J. Allmendinger qualified seventh with Christopher Bell eighth, Chase Elliott ninth and Ross Chastain 10th.
Kyle Larson, the defending Cup Series champion and reigning ROVAL winner, was 18th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.