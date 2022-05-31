CONCORD – Denny Hamlin won the Coca-Cola 600 May 29 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The win came more than 16 years after his first Coca-Cola 600 start.
“"I’m not near the end of my career by any means, but this certainly is one that I needed on the resume,” Hamlin said. “When you’re done and you’re looking at all your accolades, the Coke 600 is way up there. I hadn’t won it until today, so it means a lot."
The race spanned five hours, 16 minutes, logging 31 lead changes over 413 laps, with the favorite ranging from Stage 1 winner Chase Elliott, to Stage 2 winner Daniel Suarez, to Stage 3 winner Ross Chastain.
Defending race winner Kyle Larson appeared poised to take home his second consecutive Memorial Day weekend victory, but Chase Briscoe spun out attempting to pass Larson in the final laps and neutralized Larson's advantage.
The ensuing restart saw Larson pull out front before Austin Dillon, the 2017 race winner, moved from fourth to challenge Larson as the leaders approached the white flag. Hamlin dove beneath both drivers as Dillon slid into Larson and the two triggered a multi-car crash, which brought out another yellow flag.
Hamlin seized his opportunity on the restart. He withstood a last challenge from teammate Kyle Busch.
"I've always said I'm most nervous when two of our cars are up there late,” team owner Joe Gibbs said. “Both of them wanted it so bad.
Sam McAulay, a Joe Gibbs Racing engineer, called the shots for Hamlin atop the No. 11 pit box as regular crew chief Chris Gabehart served the first of a four-race suspension, stemming from a rules violation at Dover Motor Speedway.
The staffing change didn't upset Hamlin or his team's positive momentum, with Hamlin securing his second consecutive top-five finish for the first time this season.
Busch completed a 1-2 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing. Two-time Coca-Cola 600 winner Kevin Harvick finished third with Chase Briscoe fourth and Christopher Bell, another JGR driver, fifth.
Tyler Reddick was sixth with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. seventh, Michael McDowell eighth, Larson ninth and Alex Bowman 10th.
None of the first three stage winners finished better than Chastain's 15th-place effort, marred by crash damage from the Larson and Dillon incident. Chastain, the winner of Friday's North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte, led a race-high 153 laps on Sunday.
Elliott's hopes of collecting his famous family's first Coca-Cola 600 win ended shortly before halfway, when he was knocked out of contention in a multi-car accident preceding the finish of Stage 2. Elliott led 86 of the 188 laps he completed.
While Hamlin bided his time for much of the evening – leading only 15 laps – Suarez replaced Elliott as the front-running favorite. The Trackhouse Racing driver paced the field for 46 circuits before an accident on Lap 346 eliminated Suarez and saw Chris Buescher's car flip end-over-end in a wild accident. Buescher left his car under his own power and was checked and released from the infield care center.
Hamlin found himself in the driver's seat as the laps wound down, largely by avoiding the trouble which befell so many of the contenders.
“It wasn’t looking good for about 338 laps,” Hamlin said. “Considering our day, I was going to be pretty content with a fourth-place finish. I just knew with that No. 1 pit stall, we’d have an opportunity if everyone pitted, of coming out first. We didn’t, but we were the first car on four tires and it just worked out.”
The win was the 48th of Hamlin's career and his first points-paying NASCAR Cup Series victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
