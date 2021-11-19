WEDDINGTON – The Southeastern Gymnastics Center in Weddington has built itself into a top-tier club producing champions at the state, regional and national levels. Its reputation for having gymnasts continue their career in college is not bad either.
Forty-three have earned athletic scholarships since 2006. Jennifer McMillan, Kiley Rorich and Gwendolyn Fink became the most recent after each signed letters of intent to NCAA Division 1 schools this November.
McMillan is headed to Oregon State University. Rorich will attend Denver University. Fink signed with UNC-Chapel Hill.
“It was the coaches and campus,” McMillan said about choosing Oregon State. “They made it feel like family and they put focus on character and not just on the sport. They want to focus on the team and not the individual.”
The college careers for the three will come on the heels of some of the biggest changes in collegiate athletics in decades. The Supreme Court ruling this past summer grants athletes the opportunity to receive monetary compensation while still attending college. The decision allows individuals to sign endorsement deals, sell merchandise and make money from social media.
McMillan, who attends Covenant Day School in Matthews, said she has not researched the changes enough to get involved, but is not ruling out the possibility in the future.
“We should take advantage of our sport as much as we can and promote different brands that we agree with,” McMillan said. “Football has something after college and so does basketball. Gymnastics does not have that. I think it makes it a more level playing field.”
COVID-19 made recruitment difficult for athletes as in-person visits were not allowed because of travel restrictions. Zoom meetings and Instagram became the alternative to more traditional ways athletes used to choose their colleges.
McMillan was the only one of the three who navigated her recruitment through the pandemic as her verbal commitment to OSU occurred in March. Rorich’s came during her sophomore year at Sun Valley High while Fink made her decision in 2019. Each said getting their college decisions done before the start of their competition season was a relief. McMillan won the uneven bars in May at the Level 10 National Championships in Florida. Rorich was the junior champion for the all-around at the prestigious Nastia Liukin Cup in 2020. Fink is a former Junior Olympic national champion on the uneven bars.
“The nerves are always there when you compete, but it was something nice to lean back on,” Rorich said of having already made her college decision. “It didn’t change how hard I work in the gym, and competitions are always stressful. But it did help.”
Academics are just as important for the trio. McMillan wants to double major with either kinesiology or law and international business. Fink is interested in political science in hopes of parlaying it into law school. Rorich plans to major in molecular biology with a minor in human body systems. She wants to become a physician’s assistant.
“I choose Carolina partially because I am not going to be a gymnast forever and the education will take me further than the four years of gymnastics,” said Fink, who lives in Fort Mill. “And I choose to go there because of the value of the academic experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.