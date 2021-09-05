GASTONIA – The Gastonia Honey Hunters recently introduced Bam Hunter, the team's official mascot.
The Honey Hunters received over 500 name ideas. The top five submissions were presented for voting during the mascot-naming campaign, which ended Sept. 2.
“His name invokes the explosion of the ball off the bat and the roar of the crowd,” said David Martin, chief operating officer of the Gastonia Honey Hunters. “We are excited about Bam’s arrival and look forward to introducing him to the community. We are confident that our fans will fall in love with Bam and his friendly, fun, smart, curious and a bit mischievous nature.”
Fans should visit www.gohoneyhunters.com for dates and locations to catch Bam around the community for an autograph, picture or high-five.
