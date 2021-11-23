GASTONIA – The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball released their full schedule for the 2022 season, which includes 132 games beginning April 21, 2022.
The Honey Hunters will open the 2022 season with a season-opening four-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. The regular season, including the Honey Hunters 66 home games, runs through Sept. 18, 2022 with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball playoffs commencing the following day.
“We are extremely excited to release our 2022 schedule,” said David Martin, chief operating officer for the Gastonia Honey Hunters. “We look forward to welcoming our fans back to CaroMont Health Park on April 21 to kick-off our second season. We encourage fans to mark their calendars now for family-friendly entertainment and first-rate baseball.”
Visit https://gohoneyhunters.com/schedule/ for the full schedule. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 704-874-1810 ext. 107 or contacting info@gohoneyhunters.com.
