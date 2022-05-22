CHARLOTTE – Dads can team up with their sons or daughters to compete against other families in the fourth annual Father’s Day Challenge.
This basketball shooting contest will crown Charlotte’s best basketball shooting duos. But the real purpose is to allow fathers to build fun memories with their children while supporting a nonprofit.
The event will be held June 18 at the new gym at LeafSpring Academy at Matthews, which is located at 3420 Pleasant Plains Road in Stallings. The Father/Sons competition will tip off at 3:30 p.m. Father/Daughters tip off at 5 p.m. Registration costs $15 per team.
Proceeds support the Yes I Can PLAY Foundation, a Charlotte-based nonprofit that helps families unable to afford expenses associated with participating in youth sports.
Trophies and bragging rights will be awarded to each division winner of the 64-team, single-elimination brackets. Children ages 9 to 12 are eligible to compete.
Visit www.yesicanbasketball.com for rules and how to enroll. Visit www.yesicanPLAYfoundation.org to learn more about the foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.