INDIAN TRAIL – Two Juvenile Ice Dance Teams have qualified to be part of the U.S. National Figure Skating Team.
Molli Taylorson (age 9) and Ethan Peng (age 12) placed second in the U.S. Anna Waugh (age 10) and Aaron Gutman (age 15) placed seventh. They will take part in the U.S. National Development camp next month in Nashville, Tennessee.
The senior-level athletes will be vying for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for the upcoming Olympics in Beijing.
The skaters train six days a week at Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail. They are coached by World and International coach, Mathew Gates and two-time Olympian Alexandra Zaretsky. Both coaches relocated to the area within the last several years, and work in a coaching group called Elite Training Team.
The goal of Elite Training Team is to develop young figure skaters up to national, world and Olympic-level competition.
The ice dancers will perform in the Skate A Gift ice show at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Extreme Ice Center. Get tickets at www.xicenter.com or at the door.
