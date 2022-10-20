A sports dynasty is defined as when a franchise, college or high school team has a prolonged run of success.
Although exceptionally rare, that anecdote certainly applies to the Cuthbertson girls cross country team, which has won each of the previous four state championships – two in the Class 3A and, more recently, Class 4A where they have dominated each of the past two seasons.
Each season the top five runners have been a little different, but this year they’re set in stone, and it’s an exceedingly impressive group of runners.
“It’s an honor just to be able to run on a team that’s had the success we’ve had as a program,” said senior Lillian Nasta. “Coming in, I didn’t expect to be a four-time state champ coming out of high school. It’s an honor to be with these girls and compete on a national level with them.”
Now, gunning for their fifth consecutive state title, this is undoubtedly the most talented group of runners the Cavs have ever sent to the starting line and as Nasta said, this Cuthbertson squad has its collective eyes set on the national level.
Through Oct. 17, the Cavs are sitting in fifth place in the country for high school cross country teams, according to Milesplit.com.
Only Madeline Hill, a current Central Arkansas sophomore, had broken the 18-minute mark with a 17-minute, 50.3 second second-place finish at the 2020 state finals, but this season the Cavs have three - and very nearly a fourth runner - shatter Hill’s school record.
“Training together is something that definitely has helped us,” said senior Wake Forest commit Alyssa Preisano. “It happened in track, and now during cross country where you see one person being able to do it and it’s like, ‘Wait, I train with them every day and I should be doing that, too’ and when you do it’s ‘OK, time to move on.’”
Junior Stella Kermes was the first Cav to make her move on the school’s record books, recording a Cuthbertson-best 17:22.5 run at the Union County Championships, which were held Oct. 6.
Kermes is a prime example of the progression many of the Cavs have made over the years.
As a freshman, she set a personal-best time of 19:42 before cutting more than two minutes off her time as a sophomore, when she first broke the 18-minute barrier.
“Consistency is one of the main things for me,” she said. “Obviously, the goal has been to get faster each year, get more consistent with workouts and try my hardest at practice and with that everything should come together in the end.”
Kermes has led the way. According to Athletic.net, Kermes’ 17:22 is the nation’s 11th-fastest time among juniors in the United States this season. While she’s tearing it up on her own, she’s also leading the way for her talented teammates.
With her leading the charge at the Union County Championships, her teammates certainly responded.
Preisano ran a 17:40 followed by her sister, junior Justine Preisano, who finished in 17:46. Junior Charlotte Bell posted a time of 18:00.8 at the Friday Night Lights meet earlier this season in Kernersville while Nasta has a personal best of 18:02.2. Add junior Lily Fierick (18:53 at the county championships), freshman Josie Schihl (19:00 at the county meet) and the Cavs easily have one of the nation’s best squads with room to spare.
Part of the Cavs’ success has to go to coach Kirk Walsh.
“He gives us workouts that give us confidence,” Alyssa Preisano said. “We may look at it on paper and say, ‘Oh, there is no way that we can do this,’ but he’s confident in our ability to do it. Then, when we actually do what he has said, we have confidence we can really do it and it keeps going.”
That confidence has certainly carried into this season’s record- breathing team.
Like Kermes before her, Justine Preisano has come out of her sister’s shadow to become the fourth Cuthbertson runner to break the 18-minute barrier.
“There are a few different factors to it,” Justine Preisano said. “I was injured for a little bit so it came down to doing consistent individual workouts and consistent mileage. Also having the confidence to do it and learning how to run the 5K has helped me tremendously.”
Her story is not unusual among Cavs runners, but it is the blueprint that will help them cruise to their fifth state title and help them compete in national events following the regular season.
“We’ve all been feeling really well in all of our workouts and I think for all of us it has come together,” Kermes said. “I think we’re all going to break 18 (minutes) by the end of this season and I think we’re setting the bar for other teams. Our program has gotten better and faster and we’re setting the example.”
