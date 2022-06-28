CONCORD – The quarter-mile of Charlotte Motor Speedway is flooded with the very best Legend Cars and Bandolero each summer for the Cook Out Summer Shootout. Drivers from all over the country and around the world test their mettle against the toughest grassroots racing competition.
One of those drivers, 18-year-old Boston Reid & Co. Legends Pro division’s Justice Calabro, is a shootout regular, but the California native’s path to the speedway has been anything but normal.
His route to the track began with the movie, “Herbie Fully Loaded.: Calabro quickly fell in love with the idea of driving and being behind the wheel of a car.
He first got a taste of racing at an indoor go-kart track. At age 14, Calabro got behind the wheel of his first Legend Car when he participated in a driving school near the speedway. His raw, unpolished skill impressed the Stillwell Racing team, earning him a spot to race against some of the sport’s best drivers.
But to chase racing glory, he first had to move to North Carolina. Calabro and his family decided to pursue his dream of racing and moved from California to Charlotte.
“My mom, dad, grandma, grandpa and myself all packed up and moved away from California,” Calabro said. “My parents left their jobs and their whole lives behind so that I could come out here and pursue racing.”
Calabro got his first victory in the Legend’s Young Lions division of the 2019 Winter Heat at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
So far this Cook Out Summer Shootout season, the No. 25 Legends car for the Boston Reid & Company Pro division has seen success in each round, improving his finishing position each round, including a sixth-place finish last week.
“I would say it has been a fruitful journey so far,” said Calabro said.
Want to go?
Cook Out Summer Shootout continues June 28. Entry costs $10 for adults; $5 for anyone named Karen; and free for kids 12 and under. Buy tickets at the gate or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.