CONCORD – The seventh round of the Cook Out Summer Shootout includes a Cruise-in Night on July 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Hagerty and Streetside Classics will bring more than 50 dream cars for fans to enjoy ahead of a night of grassroots racing with Legend Cars and Bandoleros. The night will feature a car cruise on the quarter-mile between the Bandolero and Legend Car features.
Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to vote on which car they believe is “Best in Show.” The winner will be awarded a trophy during the car parade.
Fans who are interested in participating in the Cruise-In should arrive at Charlotte Motor Speedway between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Check-in takes place at the Gate 4 ticket booth. Cars that arrive after 5:30 p.m. but still wish to display their car may do so in the Fan Zone. The driver of the display car gets in for $5. Additional adults in the car will have a $10 entry. Kids 12 and under will get in free.
Now in its 29th season, the Cook Out Summer Shootout is a 10-race showcase of speed among seven different divisions of Legend Cars and Bandoleros. Races are held on Tuesday nights, with drivers accumulating points throughout the summer toward a season-ending championship. The Shootout features family-friendly theme nights, games and activities – ensuring each event is can’t-miss entertainment for all ages.
Call 800-455-3267 or visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets for details.
